Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 5.4%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.35, approximately 266,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 197,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 104,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,293,091.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 969.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

