Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 5.8%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 2,026,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,753,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.