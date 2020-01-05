89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 6.9% Higher

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.83, approximately 137,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 91,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($29.43).

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

