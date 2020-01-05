Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.07, approximately 260,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 329,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PaySign Stock Price Down 5.7%
PaySign Stock Price Down 5.7%
JinkoSolar Shares Down 5.2%
JinkoSolar Shares Down 5.2%
Owens & Minor Shares Down 5%
Owens & Minor Shares Down 5%
Meili Trading Up 5.1%
Meili Trading Up 5.1%
Celldex Therapeutics Shares Up 5.3%
Celldex Therapeutics Shares Up 5.3%
Zynex Trading Up 5.4%
Zynex Trading Up 5.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report