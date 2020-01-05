Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.07, approximately 260,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 329,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.