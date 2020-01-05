Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04, 512,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 427,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endologix by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 102,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

