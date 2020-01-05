Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Up 8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.54, 228,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 118,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

