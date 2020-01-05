Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 6% Higher

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.24, 3,101,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,794,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

