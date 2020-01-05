W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 5,259,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,210,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after buying an additional 394,943 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,313,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,596,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 329,044 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

