Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 3.6%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 819,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 593,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

