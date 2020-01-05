China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Trading 8.5% Higher

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, 763,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 522,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get China Ceramics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for China Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.