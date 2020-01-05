PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Cap Tops $4.01 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $403,206.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01498328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.