Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.87. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.78.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $12,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

