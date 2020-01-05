Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $15.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,749 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,717,000 after purchasing an additional 559,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 562.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,163,000 after purchasing an additional 519,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $117.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

