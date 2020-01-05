Asian Fintech 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,297.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $53,297.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01498328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

