Kcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Kcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

