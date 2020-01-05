bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Reaches $6.91 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $112.07 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01498328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 47,525,200 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITCNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.