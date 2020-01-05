MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $126.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.72 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $112.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $507.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.74 million to $510.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $575.34 million, with estimates ranging from $566.41 million to $586.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.50.

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.05. The stock had a trading volume of 191,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,867. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.61. MarketAxess has a one year low of $206.79 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

