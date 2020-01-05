Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00190626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01498328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.