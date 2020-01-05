UltraNote Coin (XUN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UltraNote Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,030.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltraNote Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UltraNote Coin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00713860 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Coin Profile

XUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,314,470,355 coins and its circulating supply is 226,154,133 coins. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin . The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UltraNote Coin’s official website is ultranote.org

UltraNote Coin Coin Trading

UltraNote Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraNote Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltraNote Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UltraNote Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraNote Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.