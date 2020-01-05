$1.47 EPS Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Visa posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average is $179.02. Visa has a one year low of $130.13 and a one year high of $191.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

