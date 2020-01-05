Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.73 Million

Brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to announce $749.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $755.10 million. Steris posted sales of $696.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Steris by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 638,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.88. Steris has a one year low of $102.38 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

