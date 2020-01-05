$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $336.60 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $50,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,964 shares of company stock worth $1,494,183. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 744,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

