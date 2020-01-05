$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $336.60 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $50,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,964 shares of company stock worth $1,494,183. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 744,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

