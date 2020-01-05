Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. 2,774,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.