Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Target posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,339,893 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,786. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Target has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

