Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading Up 8.5%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 18,524,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,151,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 642,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

