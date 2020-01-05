Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 407,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 267,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.