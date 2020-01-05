Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Up 12.1%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59, 1,784,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,441,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
Several research firms have commented on MBOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
