Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Up 12.1%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59, 1,784,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,441,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research firms have commented on MBOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.