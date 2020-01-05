Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 13.8%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was up 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 432,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 280,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.