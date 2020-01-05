Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 17.6% Higher

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.54, 147,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 91,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

