Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd (NYSE:EMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,356,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 791,798 shares.The stock last traded at $14.52 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $34,900.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,890,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 28.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.