Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,267,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,340 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.94.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
