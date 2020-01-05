Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,267,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,340 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

