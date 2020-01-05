TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,324,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 757,382 shares.The stock last traded at $0.96 and had previously closed at $0.79.

Several research firms have commented on TOPS. ValuEngine downgraded TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

