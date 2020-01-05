Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 740,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 415,649 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

