Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 805,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 431,570 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

