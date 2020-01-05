Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.81

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$60.81 and last traded at C$60.84, with a volume of 919491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.46.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.9738559 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$324,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,028.29.

Nutrien Company Profile (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.