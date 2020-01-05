CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.48

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.48 and last traded at $199.74, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.43.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 7.96%.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

