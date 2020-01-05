Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 60,730,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 33,631,883 shares.The stock last traded at $0.36 and had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

