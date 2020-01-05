LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.59

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $138.30, with a volume of 226002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

