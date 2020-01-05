BidaskClub Lowers TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 722,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,352. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.