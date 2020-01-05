Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 329,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,428. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

