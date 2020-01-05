AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UHAL traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $383.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,293. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $326.75 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.81.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMERCO by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

