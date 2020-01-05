BidaskClub Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.72.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.