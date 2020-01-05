Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 16,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,495,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

