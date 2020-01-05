BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 19,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth $3,681,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Flex by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Flex by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

