O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $489.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.75. 482,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,924. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $329.86 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,152 shares of company stock valued at $36,076,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 28,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

