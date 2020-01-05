Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. 556,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,565. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 60.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.