Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,948. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.