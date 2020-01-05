IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IES stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.62. IES has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter worth $166,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of IES by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

