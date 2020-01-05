IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
IES stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.62. IES has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
