Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.13.

ZBRA stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.05. 297,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,378,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

