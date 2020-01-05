Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.12.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,430. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $661,435.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,610,451.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,024 shares of company stock worth $2,509,536. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.